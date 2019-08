The two-acre garden of Manor House in Hagworthingham will open this weekend for charity.

The garden has been redeveloped over 11 years and features natural and formal ponds, shrub roses, a laburnum walk, a hosta border, gravel bed and other areas.

Go along between 2pm and 5pm this Sunday, August 25, when admission will be £3.50, children free.

Proceeds will go to the National Garden Scheme (NGS).