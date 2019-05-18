Gymnasts take on sponsored challenge for Horncastle club funds

Members of a Horncastle gymnastics club have just completed their main fundraiser of the year - a sponsored assault course.

Banovallum Gymnastics Club is based in Horncastle, as well as having outreach groups in Alford and Cranwell, and is run by head coach Debby Butler and her son Gareth Butler, with several helpers and assistant coaches.

Assistant coach Beth Williams said: “Every year we hold our sponsored assault course, as our main fundraiser of the year.

“The money is used to buy new equipment and fund courses, to further enhance our club.

“It takes place over three consecutive club nights, to give all our gymnasts the chance to take part.

“The gymnasts, aged four and over, are sponsored to do as many circuits of the course as possible in the space of an hour.

“Our youngest group try to aim for 10 circuits, and our older groups are aiming for 20+ circuits.

“In all, 90 gymnasts took part.

“It’s brilliant fun, but very hard work for the gymnasts, and we are incredibly proud of our gymnasts for all the effort they put in.”

The sponsored assault course challenge is expected to have raised £1,000 for the Banovallum Gymnastics Club.