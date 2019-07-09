Green light for retirement building in Woodhall Spa

Plans to build 43 retirement apartments in Woodhall Spa have been approved by the planning committee at East Lindsey District Council.

The application, submitted by McCarthy & Stone Retirment Ltd, is planning to build the flats on land at Tattershall Road.

The three-storey building will include 43 retirement apartments, a recreation area, guest suite, refuse room, buggy store, as well as a lounge and kitchenette.

The planning committee met last Thursday (July 4) to discuss the application - which was recommended for approval despite objections from local residents.

Members of the committee discussed the application for over 50 minutes - with some councillors raising concerns regarding ‘insufficient’ parking at the site.

However, after a vote the plans were approved by eight councillors, with one voting against.

As previously reported, a spokesman from the planning team at ELDC confirmed that Woodhall Spa Parish Council originally objected to the plans, but now support the application, although the parish council do still have one or two outstanding concerns.

Several residents also wrote to ELDC objecting to the plans on the grounds that if the plans were approved, there would be a strain on healthcare services. Residents also argued that the proposal could bring even more traffic into the village.

In documents submitted to ELDC, the developer said the proposal would ‘positively enhance’ the area.

The developer argued: “The proposed development has been carefully considered so that it will positively enhance both the site, surroundings and wider area.

“The development will significantly improve the existing land condition and will be of great benefit to the surrounding area, as such, the proposal for development is fully justifiable and will create a positive impact in the community.”