Grand relaunch of Tattershall Lakes

Guests and visitors were treated to a truly spectacular show last week as part of the dazzling launch celebrations at holiday resort Tattershall Lakes Country Park.

The event took place to relaunch the popular Lincolnshire attraction after a stunning £5.5 million transformation.

Carl Castledine is pictured with RAF Coningsby BBMF Squadron Leader Mark Discombe

An indoor Splashzone, an exclusive private beach zone and the all new bar 49 – the only outdoor sky bar and eaterie in Lincolnshire – were all revealed as part of the refurbishment.

After drinks and nibbles, more than 150 guests and residents watched a glitzy, Vegas-style, lakeside show, featuring a high-octane performance from the Russian national flyboard team.

The daring group, who made their UK debut at Tatterhsall Park on Thursday (July 4), performed their world-famous, flyboard and fire show– including gravity-defying stunts, fire and acrobatics.

Speaking about the multi-million pound investment, Away Resort Holiday’s chief executive, Carl Castledine, said they couldn’t wait to open up their doors and share plans for future growth.

The Russian national flyboard team

He said: “We’ve always been very proud of Tattershall Lakes and we’re even prouder to be bringing even more investment into the Lincolnshire area.

“We feel blessed to be surrounded by such beautiful countryside and we hope visitors will enjoy exploring and making the most of our brilliant new services.”

Super-spacious contemporary accommodation, including safari tents and camping pods with private hot tubs, were also unveiled at what owners, Away Resort Holidays, said was a night to remember.

Tattershall Lakes Country Park is one of six British parks owned by British parent company, Away Resort Holidays.

