Grab a pizza the action at Puccini’s Italian in Coningsby

A real taste of Italian has come to Coningsby in the form of a restaurant run by a family member of the late Vito Cataffo– an entrepreneur who owned and ran several successful businesses in Lincolnshire.

The Horncastle News paid a visit to Puccini’s Italian, in Silver Street to meet with the man himself – Mr Pucinni – to find out more about his latest venture. Mr Puccini said: “The family had several restaurants in Spain.

Friendly staff await you at Puccini's Italian, in Coningsby.

“Mr Cataffo also owned the Gino’s and Zucchini’s restaurants in Lincoln.

“Coningsby has an Indian and a Chinese restaurant.

“I realised there was no prominent Italian in Coningsby so I launched Puccini’s Italian.

“We offer good value for money and authentic food.

“This is something that I am very passionate about.”

Although Mr Puccini does not work at the restaurant, he is often around with a smile to keep an eye on business.

Mr Puccini has big plans for the future of Puccini’s Italian – including offering customers to enjoy their meal al fresco.

He said: “We have room for 40 covers inside and we are hoping to create an outdoor area which could cater for a further 20 covers.

“The response from members of the public and customers has been amazing.

“I am so pleased with the good feedback.

“When we first opened in June it was at peak time but even now we are still getting bookings every evening.”

Puccini’s Italian welcomes group bookings – and with the festive season approaching, Mr Puccini is preparing for what could be a busy few months.

He said: “We are happy to cater for celebrations - such as birthday’s, anniversaries, leaving parties, Christmas work parties, or even a divorce party.

“We have three chefs and five members of staff out front so plenty to help make your celebration a special one.

“Customers can even watch from the comfort of their table as our team of chefs prepare their meal in an open kitchen.”

The success of Puccuni’s Italian has been welcomed by East Lindsey District Council.

Portfolio holder for market towns and rural economy, Councillor Adam Grist, said: “It’s positive for Coningsby to see this empty building brought back into use.

“The business owners have clearly put a great deal of hard work in to redeveloping the building and I wish them all the best for future.”

•To find out more, search for Puccuni’s Italian on Facebook or call 01526 344942.

Puccuni’s Italian is currently open Tuesday to Sunday (5pm-9.30pm).