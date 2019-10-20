Golden girl Jade is high kicking her way to Horncastle

She is one of Great Britain’s most successful Olympians of the modern era – and she’s coming to Horncastle.

Jade Jones is a double gold medallist and world champion in the sport of Taekwondo.

Andrew Jackson.

The 26-year-old will be the star attraction at a seminar organised by the Spartans Taekwondo Academy at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School on November 16 (1-5.30)

Jade will be taking part in a coaching session and demonstration with Spartans’ members.

It is hoped to stage a question and answer session with Jade hopefully revealing the secrets behind her success.

The event is open to the public with places (£5) available to book

Horncastle-based Andrew Jackson, a member and instructor at Spartans, said: “It’s taken us two years to get Jade to come to Horncastle.

“She is a very high profile Olympic and world champion and we’ve not had many of those come to Horncastle .

“Jade is always in demand and we’re hoping people will come along, meet her and even get an autograph.”

Spartans’ members have spent the last two years raising funds to cover the cost of the event.

However, Mr Jackson said he was confident Jade would be a major attraction with Taekwondo clubs from all over the country already showing an interest.

He added: “We normally train at the Methodist Chapel in Horncastle but the gym at QEGS is the only place big enough to fit everyone in!”

Jade, an MBE, is the 2012 and 2016 Olympic gold medallist in the women’s 57 kg category.

She will be chasing a hat- trick of titles in Tokyo next year.

She is also the 2019 world champion, 2016 and 2018 European champion and 2015 European Games champion at the same weight.

Her 2012 success was Britain’s first Taekwondo Olympic gold medal in her category.

She won her first world title in Manchester to go alongside her Olympic gold medals at London (2012) and in Rio four years later.

She is hoping to create history in Japan next year by becoming the first person in her sport to win three Olympic gold medals.

Mr Jackson, who is a third dan himself, will be one of the Spartans’ members facing Jade in the demonstration.

He added: “I’m looking forward to it. She is a star, a true champion so I will probably be checking my insurance first!”

• Taekwondo is a combative sport characterised by head-height kicks, jumping and spinning kicks, and fast kicking techniques.

The Spartans Taekwondo Academy is one of the best in the East Midlands and training is based in different locations – Horncastle, Woodhall Spa, North Kyme and Ruskington,

It has 150 members and Horncastle training sessions are held on a weekly basis at the town’s Methodist Chapel.

The owner and chief instructor is Paul Timms, a fifth dan.

Andrew Jackson is one of the instructors and has previously revealed how Taekwondo has helped him in a life-long battle with epilepsy.

For further details and to book a place, contact 07881 745254.