Gold standard for Banovallum School

Work in school and in the local community has seen Banovallum School Creative Arts & Design Technology Faculty (CADT) achieve the Gold standard Artsmark Award.

For the past two years, staff and students have worked towards the accreditation by improving the cultural opportunities available to young people and the community in the Horncastle area.

Banovallum School Creative Arts & Design Technology Faculty (CADT) has achieved the Gold standard Artsmark Award

Tom Bollan, head of CADT, said: “This accreditation is a great way to recognise the fantastic work of an entire community.

“We have worked with colleagues in local primary and secondary schools, local theatre and music groups to promote the arts to all, in and around Horncastle.

“It is accreditation we can all share as a collaborative group and I’m immensely proud to be part of the team who highly value a creative approach to learning.”

The students have taken part in and part-led community festivals as part of the EMERGE project, celebrating literacy, art, craft and performance.

A joint music project supporting Tattershall Primary School has seen students perform at schools across the county

The teaching staff have run training sessions with other colleagues in school, in the community and at other local schools to develop strong links and share excellent practices in delivering the creative arts and technology curriculum.

As part of a joint music group supporting Tattershall Primary School, students from Banovallum went on tour to perform to other primary and secondary school pupils around the county.

Amy Foote, assistant head of CADT and project lead, said: “Our aim is to ensure all students have access to excellent arts provision and we will continue to offer a variety of opportunities for cultural enrichment.”