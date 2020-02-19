Going, going... gone! School chief goes head-to-head to brave the shave for cancer cash

The head teacher of Horncastle’s Banovallum School has revealed how a recent personal experience of the impact cancer has on families persuaded him to ‘brave the shave’ in front of hundreds of pupils and staff.

Grant Edgar joined Head Boy, Will Brocklebank, for a charity day at the school for Macmillan Cancer Support and the Lincoln Hospital Oncology Ward.

Mr Edgar says goodbye to his hair in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support and the Lincoln Hospital Oncology Ward.

Mr Edgar said: “Will and I have had recent personal experiences of the impact of cancer on families, and we wanted to raise awareness and funds for a national charity (Macmillan).

“We also wanted to recognise and help the work of the Oncology Ward at Lincoln for what they do helping people locally. I must admit to being quite nervous prior to the haircut as I’ve never had it that short.

“I was even more nervous when I realised I hadn’t got parental permission for Will to take part but he reassured me it wasn’t a problem!”

Students and staff packed into the main hall and paid 50p each to watch the head shave.

It's all over - unlike their hair!

Combined with other events held on the day, the school is on course to raise around £1,500.

Mr Edgar added: “Hopefully, we have raised awareness and if it generates discussion about cancer - and the impact it has - then that is a very positive result.

“Cancer is sadly becoming more prevalent. However, the key is getting it diagnosed early and if we trigger people to get any suspicious lumps checked out, then we will have served a purpose.

“The treatment is gruelling but early diagnosis more often than not leads to successful outcomes.”

A close shave for William.

Will said: “I was delighted to be able to volunteer and grew my hair especially for the event.”

The duo both thanked Belle from Upper Cuts in Alford for making sure their haircuts were completed safely - and professionally.

Mr Edgar added: “I’m definitely feeling the cold a bit more but it’s worth it!”

Other fundraising efforts included a non-uniform event and bake sales.

Mr Edgar paid tribute to organisers of the charity day - including school prefects - and Greggs who donated doughnuts for the cake sale.