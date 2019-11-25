Giving the gift of sight

Throughout the year, 890 spectacles were collected by Coningsby & Tattershall Lions and so they challenged themselves and the local community to increase the final total to 1,000 before packing and forwarding them for recycling.

Mission impossible? It appears not, as The Barnes Wallis Academy accepted the challenge and through an inter-House competition collected 128 pairs of spectacles in a week.

This means 1,018 adults and children in developing countries will be given the gift of better sight!

These glasses are now packed and on their way.