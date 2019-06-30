Gear up for Emma-Jayne Memorial Fund Bikeathon

It’s that time of the year again to help raise funds for a good cause by taking part in the annual Emma-Jayne Memorial Fund Bikeathon.

This year marks 20 years since the first memorial bikeathon took place, and - as always - it will begin and end at The Royal Oak (‘The Splash’) in Little Cawthorpe near Louth on Sunday July 21.

Every year, the bikeathon is organised by Sutton on Sea couple Ruth and Tony Knowles, and raises funds for Ward 40, Neurosurgical Unit at Hull Royal Infirmary.

The driving force behind the couple’s fundraising is to give back to the hospital that treated their daughter Emma-Jayne, who died after suffering a brain tumour when she was just 22.

The couple has raised over £160,000 to help the Neurosurgical Unit buy new equipment to help their patients.

On the day, you can take part in either the 12 mile or 30 mile bike rides which will take you out and about into the Lincolnshire Wolds.

If cycling is not for you, then you can always take on the 10km fun run or the 4.5 mile country walk.

The cyclists set off 11am, followed by the runners at 11.15am and the walkers at 11.20am.

Sign-ups are welcome on the day, or you can get hold of a sponsor form in advance by calling Ruth and Tony on 01507 441347 or visiting www.emma-jaynememorialfund.co.uk.

After you’ve completed your event, it’s always worth sticking around afterwards to enjoy the BBQ, raffle and tombola that are on offer.