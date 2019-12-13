GE2019 LIVE UPDATES: Louth and Horncastle

Follow our live General Election updates for the Louth & Horncastle constituency below...

01:25 - Liberal Democrat candidate Ross Pepper said tonight's exit poll suggests a "very divisive Tory government" if it is accurate, and calls instead for a "open, tolerant, united Britain". Mr Pepper adds that he's had a positive reaction on the doorstep from those who do not wish to vote for the Conservatives due to their Brexit policy, or Labour for "flip-flopping" on the issue, and says that he believes Labour are in "deep trouble" as a result.

Liberal Democrat candidate, Ross Pepper.

01:05 - The turnout in Louth & Horncastle is 66.07% with a total of 52,618 votes cast.

00:55 - The verification of votes is taking place now at the Meridian Leisure Centre in Louth. The counting is expected to take place at around 1.30am, and the declaration of the result is expected at some point after 3.30am. Follow this article for all the latest updates as the night goes on.