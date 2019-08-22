GCSE results: What the headteacher said at QEGS

Heather Payne said: “Our Year 11 students have enjoyed success again this year with GCSE results of which they can be justifiably proud.

“Over 45% of the year group gained 5 or more grades at 7 or above; nearly 70% of students earned their English Baccalaureate.

“However, excellent GCSE results do not happen by chance and come about through the hard work and commitment of staff and students along with unfailing support

from home.

“Special mention should be made of Nana Ama Amankwa, Athul Dinesh, Jack Lunn, Charlie Portlock, Daisy Samra, Anna Scott, Silas Sherburn, Hannah Solly, Malika

Varadaraj and Amber Welburn who achieved grade 7 or above in each of their GCSEs.

“Ella Bennett, Clara Dunbavin, Matthew Hannah, Abigail Harvey, Amelie Kerry, Rosie Morris, Raashi Padhiyar, Sakya Rajapaksha Arachchi, Marisha Shukla, Hollie Smith, Archana Sreedharan and Will Ward achieved the same amazing standard in all but one of their subjects.

“We are particularly proud and impressed to see so many of our students achieving at such an exceptionally high standard.

“It goes without saying that we are looking forward to welcoming many of them back to the Sixth Form in September.