GCSE results: What the headteacher said at Banovallum School

Grant Edgar said: “Our students are celebrating a very pleasing set of GCSE results this year.

“There were some outstanding individual performances with Jack Deasley securing Grade 9s in five GCSE subjects (English Literature, Geography, History, Photography & Religious Studies) as well as a Distinction Star in his BTec Music course, placing him in the top 5% of students nationally.

“Laura Walton achieved two Grade 9s in History and Religious Studies; Alana Horton, Lily Belsher & Morgan Drury all achieved a Grade 9 in Art; Ellie-Mae Swinson achieved a Grade 9 in Geography as well as making the most progress from Key Stage 2.

“Archie Billers, Alana Horton and James Learoyd also secured Distinction Stars in their BTec Music course.

“Other students who achieved consistently superb results included: Luis Cheetham, Charles McNab, Kenny Pollard, Sam Boswell, Jack Shaw, Louise Herrick and Ellie Dearden.

“Some students made phenomenal progress during their time at Banovallum, notably: Deanna Stones, Phoenix van Landeghem, Ellie Dearden, Heather McNeill, Imi Shaw, Josh Kisby and Georgia Davey.

“They are an excellent set of results and students, staff and parents can be very proud of what they have achieved this year.

“We celebrate a record number of 11 Grade 9s at GCSE which is a superb achievement for a school in our context.

“I am delighted that the school continues to make progress year on year.

“The students bought into everything that the school offered to assist them with their GCSE preparation: the exam workshops, the revision sessions run after school and; during the school holidays and the Saturday morning programme run in conjunction with QEGS.

“All of these contributed to this year’s strong set of results.

“I would like to thank and pay tribute to the hard work and commitment of the Banovallum staff who put in a huge amount of effort to ensure the students secured the best possible outcomes that will enable them to move on to the next stage of their education or work journey.

“We are fortunate to have such a dedicated and specialist teaching staff at Banovallum School.

“This has been a real team effort and I would like to thank the parents for their support during a stressful and at times challenging exam period.

“Thanks to their support, the students showed the resilience to cope with traffic incidents delaying the exam and the flooding which closed the school for two days during the exam period.

“This resolve will stand them in good stead as they embark on the next stage of their educational or career journey.

“I wish them all the very best and thank them for their contribution to Banovallum School over the last five years.”