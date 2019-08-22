GCSE results: Smiling faces at QEGS and Banovallum School

Happy faces were the order of the day at Horncastle’s two senior schools this morning (Thursday)_ as students collected their GCSE results.

The waiting was finally over and there was no shortage of smiling faces at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School and Banovallum School.

Two students from Banovallum School celebrate their results.

At QEGS, impressive results maintained the school’s position among the county’s top rankings while at Banovallum more students than ever achieved top marks.

One of the top performers at Banovallum was Jack Deasley who secured grade 9s (the highest mark possible) in five GCSE subjects - English Literature, Geography, History, Photography and Religious Studies.

He also secured a ‘distinction star’ in his BTEC music, placing him among the top five percent of students nationally!

Jack, who will head off to QEGS Sixth Form next month, was full of praise for staff at Banovallum.

He said: “The help and support we all received was brilliant.

“It’s a great school and I’ll miss it but it’s onto a new challenge at QEGS which I’m really excited about.”

Banovallum head Grant Edgar said he was proud of all students aftet what he described as a ‘real team effort.”

It was a similar story at QEGS where outgoing head Heather Payne attended get last results day in the position.

A trio of Billy Toulson, Toby Harrison and Jack Lunn were among the first students to pick up their results at QEGS...at 8am!.

Along with the vast majority of other students, all three were delighted with their results.

Most QEGS students will be returning next month to study for A-Levels in the Sixth Form.

Ava Veron, though, will be looking forward to developing her career in the world of showjumping.

Ava is already an England international at her age group level and will start an apprenticeship with her trainer Holly Smith who is tipped for a place at the Tokyo Olympics.

• Full report and lots more pictures from both schools in next week’s Horncastle News. Don’t miss it!