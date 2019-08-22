GCSE results: Big celebrations at Barnes Wallis Academy

Students at Barnes Wallis Academy, in Tattershall, are celebrating their GCSE results, with 53% securing Grades 9-4 in English and Mathematics.

Part of the David Ross Education Trust, the Academy has performed well under the new, tougher GCSE exams.

Danny Sutherland EMN-190822-115251001

James Scarrott, Principal of Barnes Wallis Academy said: “My congratulations to our students on their impressive achievements in the GCSE exams this year.

“The Academy achieving some of its best ever grades, and a significant increase of 10 percentage points in the number of students gaining a grade 4 and above in English and Mathematics, is testament to the hard work and application of our students and the dedicated staff who teach and support them.”

