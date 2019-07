The Summer Garden Party in aid of St Mary’s Church was held in the grounds of the Manor House in Horncastle by permission of Michael and Marilyn Hieatt.

Entertainment was provided by Julie Deane School of Dance and Banovallum Junior Brass Band.

Manor House fete EMN-190807-064753001

There were a number of traditional games and stalls, with the most popular being the ice cream on what was one of the hottest days of the year.

Photos by Stefan Urbanowicz

Manor House fete EMN-190807-064848001

Manor House fete EMN-190807-064838001