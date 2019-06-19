Fundraising efforts in memory of baby Archie

A bereaved mother from Tattershall has donated more than £3,000 to a charity which supported her after the sudden death of her son.

Nicole Rolls has completed several challenges and organised fundraiser events in aid of the Lullaby Trust - a charity which raises awareness of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

Nicole explained: “Many people often haven’t heard of the charity - but it is one close to my heart.

“Archie was a perfectly happy and healthy little boy.

“Archie gave me, and so many others, lots of happy memories throughout this short life and he will always be remembered.

“On Sunday, September 11, 2016, my world fell apart and it has never been the same since.”

Nicole said it was about 3.30am that she went to check on her baby son and found him unresponsive.

She explained: “Archie was found to be a perfectly happy little boy and no reason can be found for why he left us so soon.”

The most recent fundraiser - a fun day held in Ruskington in May - raised £1632.72.

In 2017, Nicole was joined by members of her family when she climbed Mount Snowdon and raised £600.

The Tattershall mum also completed a 10-mile walk from New York to Woodhall Spa at the end of 2018, which raised a further £523.33.

Nicole feels that more funding is needed towards research into SIDS and Sudden Unexpected Death in Childhood (SUDC).

She said: “There is not enough research and awareness about these conditions.

“No family should have to go through the heartbreak of losing a child.

“No healthy baby or child’s heart should just stop beating without a reason.”

Nicole also explained how the Lullaby Trust provided support after Archie lost his life at the age of 13 months.

She said: “The Lullaby Trust help in a range of ways such as a bereavement support helpline, a discussion forum, funding family days out for bereaved families, and the Care of Next Infant programme, which provides parents with a movement monitor and extra health care visitor support should they go on to have another child.”

Nicole is planning to hold a similar family fun day next year to raise further funds in memory of Archie. Nicole would like to thank Laura and Nick Howard - with special thanks to Laura who helped organise the Ruskington event; her parents Nick and Karen Rolls; her partner Shane Chamberlain, and also Aimee Dinan and Sophie Hunt.

Nicole would also like to thank stall holders and businesses who donated raffle prizes.