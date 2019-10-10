Fundraising duo take on the Wall for St Barnabas Hospice

Two charity workers are taking on the trek of a lifetime to raise money for St Barnabas Hospice.

Caroline Swindin and Becca Hooton will be heading out to China this coming Saturday to walk the Great Wall.

Becca Hooton and Caroline Swindin prepare for their trek on the Great Wall of China EMN-190610-222950001

Over five days, the intrepid pair will trek around 50 kilometres, walking between six and seven hours every day.

Becca, community fundraiser for St Barnabas, said: “I am so excited; it is the challenge of a lifetime.”

Corporate and Community lead, Caroline is also looking forward to the challenge.

She said: “We will be doing thousands of steps, so it is quite daunting, but exciting.

“We will be staying with local families throughout the week, so that will give us a real insight into the local culture, so that will be really interesting.”

However, both trekkers agree there is one aspect of the trip they are a little apprehensive about.

Caroline said: “The trek will take us on restored and unrestored parts of the wall, which will be amazing, but there will be no facilities; we will just have to ‘go’ where we can, which is a little daunting.

“We both have a bit of a warped sense of humour, so I am sure that will get us through.”

Both Caroline and Becca say they will get through the week no matter what, as they both feel passionately about the St Barnabas charity.

Caroline continued: “We both feel very honoured to be doing this trek for St Barnabas. Both our families have been touched by the hospice care.

“Between us we are hoping to raise £6,500 to help St Barnabas continue to provide compassionate end of life care; wealth, welfare and benefit advice and bereavement support.”

To pledge your support, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/becca-caroline