From Banovallum to Buckingham Palace for Horncastle pupils

Pupils from Banovallum School in Horncastle, enjoyed a history trip to London recently as part of their GCSE studies.

Mr Marriott, Mrs Bateman, Mr Leary and Miss Lewis were joined by 29 students for the two-day excursion.

The first day began with an early departure from Banovallum School, arriving in London by lunchtime and only marginally delayed by London traffic!

The first port of call was the Imperial War Museum.

Whilst there, students explored exhibits about the First World War, the Holocaust, the Cold War and many aspects of social history.

Pupils and staff then made their way to a youth hostel, south of the River Thames.

Once unpacked, the group travelled by tube to Green Park and enjoyed dinner in the Hard Rock Cafe.

Fuelled up after dinner, the group then began an extensive walking tour of central London, walking past Buckingham Palace, Horse Guards, Whitehall, 10 Downing Street and Trafalgar Square.

Another Tube journey then followed Westminster to Tower Hill where they were met by a Jack the Ripper tour guide.

Students were then guided around the infamous Ripper victim murder sites and considered who would have been the most likely suspects!

Waking early the next morning, the group made their way from Canada Water to Canary Wharf packed like sardines on a rush hour tube train.

Having reached Canary Wharf, and despite criticisms of Mr Marriott’s sense of direction, they enjoyed a short sightseeing walk to Poplar DLR station.

A visit to the Tower of London then followed.

Whilst there, the group took part in an Elizabethan England revision session and guided tour.

Some students even took on important historical roles as they made their way through the tour.

Having completed the tour, students then split into two groups and either went to visit the Crown Jewels, or accompanied Mr Marriott and Mr Leary on an execution and torture tour of the Tower.

With the weather beginning to take a turn for the worse, the group made their way from the Tower of London to Monument, marking the spot where the Great Fire of London began.

The trip to London ended with a meal in a former fire station, nearby to Monument.

A spokesman from Banovallum School said: “All the students involved should be extremely proud of themselves, and were excellent ambassadors for the school.

“Their behaviour was exemplary, they all rose to the challenge of using the Tube, actively engaged in the educational session, and many even imposed a ‘no-phones’ whilst eating rule at meal times.

“Tower of London staff commented on how knowledgeable the students were of their GCSE Elizabethan England course.

“Everywhere we went, students were praised for their maturity and politeness.

“Well done to everyone involved .