Free vital health checks at ‘Wellbeing Wednesday’ in Louth

Vital health checks, healthy eating advice, and encouragement to ‘look great, feel great and live a great life’ is being offered to East Lindsey residents during two ‘Wellbeing Wednesday’ sessions next week (January 15).

The free events, taking place at Louth’s Meridian Leisure Centre, are part of a campaign urging people to adopt a new ‘2020’ health vision at the start of January.

The new drive, by the Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture, comes as key health indicators show residents of East Lindsey continue to battle with rates of Type 2 diabetes and obesity that are higher than the national average.

A health and wellbeing report delivered in the district in 2018 revealed that:

• 21 per cent of children in East Lindsey are obese by the age of 11;

• 18 per cent of all district adults smoke;

• 45 per cent of adults are physically inactive;

• There is the highest rate of Type 2 diabetes in the country in East Lindsey with 11,252 adults living with the condition (9.2 per cent);

• 71 per cent of adults are overweight or obese.

Launching ‘Wellbeing Wednesday’, Magna Vitae’s Chief Executive Mark Humphreys said: “The health and wellbeing of people across East Lindsey is vital and here at Meridian we want to show people around our centre, encourage them to meet our friendly and really knowledgeable staff, and prove that there is so much that everyone can do here to improve their health.”

The two free sessions will be run between 10am and noon, and 6pm until 8pm.

Just pop into the centre for blood pressure checks, body composition tests on a Boditrax machine, nutrition and healthy eating advice, and information on Magna Vitae’s award-winning community sessions for the over 50s.

Visitors will also be able to sign up to the centre’s three-day free trial, which is also available at its sister sites in Horncastle, Mablethorpe and Skegness.