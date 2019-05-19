Free networking events at the Fairfield Enterprise Centre

East Lindsey District Council is to begin holding free monthly business networking events at Louth’s Fairfield Enterprise Centre, following a recent trial.

Since September last year, ELDC has held a number of trial events, allowing businesses to come together and network with one another and attend some informative presentations from local service providers.

Those events proved to be a massive success, with feedback from attendees proving overwhelmingly positive and each event oversubscribed. Now, the District Council is making the free events a monthly occurrence.

Business Centre Supervisor, Jade Furness, said: “We’re delighted to be continuing with our networking events.

“The reaction to the trial was so positive, it’s clear that they were valuable to all the businesses who attended, giving them the chance to just informally meet and network with other local businesspeople over coffee and a cake.”

Director at Brink Media, Alex McCranor, said the events have been beneficial to his business.

Alex said: “We have attended all of the networking events at the Fairfield Enterprise Centre over the last few months and have found them to be very helpful for our business. We have met a number of local and national businesses and had opportunities to network with them.

“We also have been able to give out and receive advice from businesses of all sizes.

“It is wonderful to see business networking taking off in Louth. I look forward to many more meetings and events.”

The first event will be held this Friday (May 24), between 12pm-2pm, with refreshments provided by the events catering sponsor, All Occasion Buffets.

To book your place email fec@e-lindsey.gov.uk or call 01507 617777.

The May event will be focussed on ‘Effective Marketing’ with a session delivered by Vicky Limb.

A number of business support providers will also be in attendance to ensure that businesses get the most out of each event, and attendees can also pre-book exhibition space at each event free of charge. Future dates for the networking events can be found at: www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/networkingevents.

• If businesses would like to present at an event, or be a catering sponsor, contact Jade Furness on 01507 617777 or at jade.furness@e-lindsey.gov.uk.