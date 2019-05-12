Free Indian culture event for Drill Hall campaign

A celebration of Indian culture will come to Lincoln’s Drill Hall this month as a fundraiser for the charity-run arts centre.

Lincs Indian Society (LIS) will be presenting ‘Tarang! An Indian Culture Event’ on Saturday May 18, between 5pm and 8pm.

The event will celebrate culture from across India and feature a range of performances showcasing the rich history and heritage of the country.

Music, dance, drama and poetry will be performed throughout.

Rama Mark, president of LIS said: “This is the first time we’re bringing our exciting event to Lincoln Drill Hall and we’re proud to help raise money to help future-proof such an iconic venue.

“The Drill Hall is a really important part of Lincoln’s cultural offer and it’s an ideal venue to showcase this city’s Indian heritage and community.

“Tarang! An Indian Culture Event is going to be a spectacle of colour, music and dance for the whole family to enjoy and we’re excited to welcome people from across Lincoln and beyond to experience our culture.

“Tickets are free too, so pop along and support your local arts centre!”

Lincoln Drill Hall’s Chief Executive, Chris Kirkwood said:

“We’re extremely grateful to LIS members for their support of Lincoln Drill Hall. LIS has grown to become an integral part of the Lincolnshire community and we’re honoured to have been chosen to host ‘Tarang! An Indian Culture Event’ this year.

“We’re proud to provide a space for people to boldly and passionately share their heritage through music, dance and poetry, while also educating others. We’re really grateful for the Lincs Indian Society’s support; throughout fundraising events like this, we’re getting closer to our £130,000 target to keep Lincoln Drill Hall open and supporting the arts and our community for future generations.”

Lincs Indian Society is a secular, not-for-profit community interest organisation. Founded in 2014, LIS brings together people of Indian origin in Lincolnshire to preserve Indian culture in the community and promote awareness of Indian literature, art, festivals and music.

To further its fundraising efforts, Lincoln Drill Hall recently announced that its bold scheme, Pay What You Decide, will be an option for a number of innovative shows on a permanent basis. Pay What You Decide enables audiences to book performances for free and decide how much to pay when they leave and has so far seen 1,000 people booking performances from January this year up until June.

The venue also launched its ‘Be a Brick’ campaign earlier this year, which has so far raised more than £16,000 towards the goal of £130,000 per year. As part of this campaign, people can ‘buy a brick’ to give the charity-run arts centre their support for £10 or £50 per year.

Find out more about ‘Tarang! An Indian Culture Event’ and book a free ticket on the Lincoln Drill Hall website: https://www.lincolndrillhall.com/shows/tarang-an-indian-cultural-event/