Former Horncastle care home manager takes on MD role

Tanglewood Care Homes has announced the appointment of Nike Ajewole RGN BSc. DEM onto the board of directors as managing director for the company.

Nike joined Tanglewood in 2003 as a nurse at Hunters Creek Care Home in Boston, quickly working her way up to deputy manager.

She then secured her first registered manager position at Tanglewood, Horncastle.

In 2007, Nike transferred to Tanglewood’s flagship, Cedar Falls Care Home in Spalding, as the registered manager, before taking on the role of operations director for the company.

While at Cedar Falls, and after obtaining a degree in dementia care, Nike set up the home’s monthly Memory Lane Cafe, dementia workshops, and represented Tanglewood in several national research projects.

Nike said: “I am very proud to take my place on the board at Tanglewood.

“As managing director, my objective will be to make sure that every person who lives in our care homes will enjoy an inclusive community that enables them to live their best life possible through outstanding care.

“We have some of the most dedicated staff in the region and we will work together to focus on being outstanding for the benefit of our residents and the Tanglewood community.”