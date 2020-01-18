Former deputy pool manager returns to lead fitness suite

The new fitness suite at Woodhall Spa’s Jubilee Park will be headed up by lead fitness advisor David Anderson.

Mr Anderson says he is ‘deeply passionate’ about health and fitness and can’t wait to start work at the state-of-the-art facility.

Since graduating from the University of Lincoln in 2006, Mr Anderson has gained a wealth of experience and knowledge, working with a wide array of clients.

He’s previous roles ranging from people on exercise referral programmes with various medical conditions including diabetes, obesity and joint replacements, to sport specific programmes for triathletes, footballers and tennis players.

Regarding the Jubilee Park appointment, he said: “I cannot wait to welcome people to our brand-new state-of-the-art fitness suite.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for local people – and for Jubilee Park to grow and get stronger together. “

It will be something for a happy home cowing for Mr Anderson.

He explained: “Having previously worked at the pool as a duty manager some years ago, I am thrilled to be back.

“I sensed even then a feeling of pride and loyalty among our customers which I’m sure the fitness suite will build on.

“Our fitness team is here to help and support everyone on their health and fitness journey whether starting an exercise programme for the first time, getting back into it after a short lay off with illness, or simply needing new ideas to improve their current routine.”

The new suite will be opening in February and Mr Anderson is asking anyone with questions and queries to contact him.

He said: “We can discuss your goals and help you choose the right membership options to suit your needs.”

As work on the fitness suite continues, there’s still time to take advantage of pre-opening deals.

Membership includes a season ticket for the park’s open air heated swimming pool and aquasize classes.

•You can constact Mr Anderson by email at fitness@jpws.co.uk or phone 01526 353478. People can also call in for a chat once the facility is operational.

Full details appear on the park website: www.jpws.co.uk

Trustees are hoping the fitness suite will provide welcome all-year-round income and help secure the park’s long-term future.

The suite is part of a reported £680,000 ‘facelift’ for the park.

The funding is made up of grants of £120,000 from Sport England, £160,000 of Leader funding, £50,000 of the park’s own funds and a £350,000 loan from Woodhall Spa Parish Council who borrowed the money from the Public Works Loan Board (PWLB).

Emma Brealey, chairman of the trustees, said: “We’re absolutely delighted and we’d like to take this opportunity to thank the whole community who have supported our project and especially the parish council for helping close the funding gap.”

The parish council went ahead with the loan after a positive response from the majority of residents to a consultation.