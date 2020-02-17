Footsteps in the snowdrops at Gunby Hall

A winter wonderland of white greeted visitors to Gunby Hall when a series of sell-out snowdrop walks were held.
The annual one-hour guided walks are a popular sign spring is on its way.
Nearly 100 people explored the historic grounds over the five days.
Astrid Gatenby, Visitor Experience and Volunteering Manager, said: “The snowdrop walks were again very popular.
“Our expert volunteers led the tours that showed people the usual and hidden places snowdrops can be found at Gunby.”
The Grade 1 listed hall and gardens opens to the public for the season on Sunday, March 1, so long as the grassed parking area is not too wet. Later in the year, a new £400 car park will open to prevent closures.
l The next big event is Cadbury Easter Egg Hunts, from April 10-13.