Fond farewell for Horncastle Choral leader

There were mixed emotions at the recent Horncastle and District Choral Society concert.

For the choir, the excitement and delight of presenting a carefully chosen and well-rehearsed programme was overshadowed by the knowledge this would be its last under the direction of Caroline Boden.

At the close of the concert Stephen Holdaway, the new chairman, gave a fitting tribute to Caroline, who was later presented with a gift from the choir.

Mr Holdaway said: “During her five year tenure as music director, Caroline’s thorough preparation for rehearsals has been evident, and her talent for getting the best out of everyone, with unfailing dedication, dynamism and good humour very much appreciated.

“She will be missed.

“The choir would like to thank Caroline wholeheartedly, and wish her all the very best.”