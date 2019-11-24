Flooded farmers warn it will take years to recover

This dramatic image of a ‘marooned’ farm at Short Ferry near Stainfield highlights why farmers are warning it could take years to recover from recent flooding.

Vast areas of farmland in low lying areas have been left underwater for days, especially in the Stainfield area after the Barlings Eau river burst its banks.

A month’s worth of rain fell in just one day.

Some farmers have hit out at the Environment Agency, saying their land was deliberately used as a ‘flood relief plain.’

Farmers have also warned they will not be able to plant next year’s crops while those already in the ground have been ruined.

That had led to reports of possible shortage – and a subsequent price rise.

The photograph was sent in by John Edwards who also supplied images of flooded roads.