Flood alert in place for River Bain catchment in Horncastle area

There is a flood alert currently in place for the Bain catchment, in the Horncastle area, after heavy rain over the last 24 hours.

In a statement issued this morning (Friday), a spokesman from the Government’s Flood Warning Information Service said: “Over the last 24 hours we have seen heavy rainfall in the area around Horncastle.

“This means that the rivers are now rising.

“The River Bain will remain at a constant high level whilst the Flood Storage Reservoir is in operation.

“There will be some expected flooding of low lying land and roads close to the river from today, (Friday, November 8) onwards.

“We expect the river to remain high throughout the next few days.

“Our forecasts indicate that flooding to properties is unlikely and therefore flood warnings are not expected to be issued at this stage.

“We are constantly monitoring river levels and have staff in the field checking for and clearing blockages in this location.

“This message will be updated as the situation changes.”