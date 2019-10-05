Happy dancers stepped out in style last Friday to pick up their awards at the last-ever presentation evening at the Julie Deane School of Dance.

As revealed in the Horncastle News last week, Julie has called time on her teaching career after 46 years.

Final curtain call for Julie Deane School of Dance. Picture: John Aron.

Her school has taught hundreds of youngsters and has a proud 100 per cent pass record in IDTA examinations,.

The evening - held at the town’s Community Centre - proved to be emotional as presentations were also made to Julie, as well as a number of her pupils.

The IDTA awards were in ballet, modern jazz, and tap.

Winners were:

• Bowden Shield (highest mark in ballet) - Helaina Wold.

- Runners up: - Zara Gotts, Ruby Anthony, Jay Wold, Ellie Rhodes, Jenny Elvin

• Nicola Lancaster Trophy (highest mark in tap) - Zara Gotts.

- Runners up - Isla Shinn, Jenny Elvin.

• Mary Merrill Trophy (highest mark in modern jazz) - Helaina Wold.

- Runners up - Ruby Anthony, Rosie Elliot.

• Disco/modern class trophy - Phoebe Todd, Zara Gotts.

• Sally Caref Trophy (shared between junior and senior for highest aggregate mark) - Helaina Wold, Ruby Anthony.

• Smart Boy Award - Jay Wold.

• Rhythm & Musicality Trophy - Tegan Beattie.

• Character Expression Trophy - Evie Snowshall.

• Creative Expression Trophy - Georgia Mellor.

• Personality Trophy - Fleur Fawcett.

• Audrey Askew Trophy (for a promising junior) - Isla Wilkinson.

Presentations were made by Head Girl Yasmin Hill, assisted by Jen Elvin.

Presents and flowers to Yasmin and Jen were presented by Evie Snowshall and Mila Crown.