Fin-tastic idea from children at Horncastle school

Children from Horncastle Community Primary School have taken their studies to the next level - by making a dolphin entirely out of plastic!
Year 6 pupils have recently been researching the topic of plastic pollution in the oceans.
Pupils then decided to create a dolphin sculpture which they filled with plastic waste to represent the danger plastic poses to marine life.
One pupil who took part said: “Plastic pollution is bad for sea life such as dolphins, so we made our own dolphin”
Another said: “In 2050 it is believed that there will be more plastic in the sea than fish.”
A commented: “Plastic bottles kill the sea creatures”
Another youngster added: “80% of the world’s waste ends up in the ocean”
One pupil explained: “1 million plastic bottles are bought every minute or 20,000 per second and less than 50% are collected for recycling”
Another who took part added: “Some animals eat more plastic than food!”
Mrs Robert, who worked with the Year 6 children, said “The children did extensive research and designed posters to highlight the issue of ocean pollution.”
Another teacher at the school, Ms Pavey, added: “It was encouraging to see the enthusiasm of the Year 6 children.
“They all worked hard researching the ocean project.
“After collecting plastic items from home the pupils became totally absorbed in creating the dolphin.
“The dolphin sculpture is a stark reminder to staff and children alike that we have to change the way we deal with plastics, if we wish to protect marine life.”