Fin-tastic idea from children at Horncastle school

Children from Horncastle Community Primary School have taken their studies to the next level - by making a dolphin entirely out of plastic!

Year 6 pupils have recently been researching the topic of plastic pollution in the oceans.

Pupils then decided to create a dolphin sculpture which they filled with plastic waste to represent the danger plastic poses to marine life.

One pupil who took part said: “Plastic pollution is bad for sea life such as dolphins, so we made our own dolphin”

Another said: “In 2050 it is believed that there will be more plastic in the sea than fish.”

A commented: “Plastic bottles kill the sea creatures”

Another youngster added: “80% of the world’s waste ends up in the ocean”

One pupil explained: “1 million plastic bottles are bought every minute or 20,000 per second and less than 50% are collected for recycling”

Another who took part added: “Some animals eat more plastic than food!”

Mrs Robert, who worked with the Year 6 children, said “The children did extensive research and designed posters to highlight the issue of ocean pollution.”

Another teacher at the school, Ms Pavey, added: “It was encouraging to see the enthusiasm of the Year 6 children.

“They all worked hard researching the ocean project.

“After collecting plastic items from home the pupils became totally absorbed in creating the dolphin.

“The dolphin sculpture is a stark reminder to staff and children alike that we have to change the way we deal with plastics, if we wish to protect marine life.”