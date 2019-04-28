Fill up on low energy food to optimise weight loss says Horncastle slimmer

‘Eat more to weigh less’ is the message being promoted by a Horncastle slimmer after new research found that filling up on low energy foods is more likely to lead to weight loss success.

Karen Fereday runs the Horncastle Slimming World groups and says there is no need for anyone in Horncastle looking to lose weight to go hungry.

Jodie after. EMN-190416-122258001

Recent research concludes that those who follow a low energy dense food plan tend to feel less hungry and more full - despite consuming fewer calories with larger amounts of foods.

This comes as no surprise to Karen, who supports up to 150 people to lose weight each week.

Karen, who has lost 1.5 stone, said: “I tried so many fads when I decided I wanted to lose weight – the cabbage soup diet, apple diet, living on salad, cutting out carbs - you name it, I did it!

“I was just desperate to get quick results.

“Yes, I lost weight at first, but I only put it all back on again because I felt too restricted and deprived.

“I felt so ashamed at ‘failing’ too.

“When I joined Slimming World everything changed. From the very first week I learned that actually, you can feel full and lose weight enjoying all your favourite dishes, just by making small changes to the way you shop, cook and eat.

“My members know they don’t have to weigh, count or measure everything they eat to lose weight. They don’t have to give anything up and they don’t have to ever go hungry.”

One member, Jodie, has lost 3st 1lb since joining the group in December 2017.

Jodie said: “I always thought the only way to lose weight was to simply eat less or count everything that I ate and drank - I soon learned that wasn’t the case.

“I’ve made a whole new bunch of friends and I look forward to sharing my success with them each week, as well as talking through challenges on the more difficult weeks.”

• The Horncastle Slimming World Groups meet on Tuesdays at 11am at Horncastle Community Centre, or on Thursdays at 5.30pm and 7.30pm at Stanhope Hall.

To find out more, just pop along or call Karen on 07900 062817.