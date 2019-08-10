Feline-loving fundraisers needed for Horncastle charity

A Horncastle charity is on the prowl for volunteers to help with its fundraising activities.

Cats Protection’s Horncastle & District Branch has been helping cats and kittens in the local area since 1989, so this year it is time to celebrate the branch’s 30th anniversary.

Since January, the volunteer-run branch has rehomed more than 30 cats. This is made possible thanks to the kind donations and support from cat-loving members of the public.

Branch treasurer, Emma Marshall-Telfer, has been volunteering her time for the last two years.

She said: “We’re always on the lookout for volunteers and are especially in need of fundraisers.

“Volunteer fundraisers have the exciting and varied role of helping plan and deliver local fundraising events.

“We’re looking for someone with a few hours to spare each week to use their passion for cats and people to plan cake sales, barn dances, quiz nights – and everything in between!”

Emma is certainly striding out to do her bit.

Emma and fellow volunteer Louise Darrington will be heading into Sherwood Forest in September to run a total of 100 miles in 30 hours as part of the Robin Hood 100 Trail.

They hope to beat their target of raising £1,000 for the branch.

Emma said: “The money raised from all our events goes a long way to helping local cats and kittens.

“As little as 20p will feed a cat or kitten for a day, £5 could pay towards a veterinary health check for a kitten and £10 can help provide specialist milk to keep a litter of orphaned kittens alive.”

To donate to Emma and Louise’s 100-mile run, visit: www.justgiving.com/fund raising/horncastleand districtcatsprotection

l Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer fundraiser for the branch can email enquires@horncastle.cats.org.uk, call 0345 2602 830 or visit www.cats.org.uk/horncastle