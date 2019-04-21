Fatstock yields cash for stress network

A cheque for £1,200 has been presented to the Lincolnshire Rural Stress Network as a result of the annual Horncastle Christmas Fatstock Show Dinner, which attracts farmers from across the county.

Chairman of the Committee, Mike Harrison made the presentation to the Rev Alan Robson, on behalf of LRSN, and also pictured are Richard Evison (Secretary) and Robert Bell (Treasurer).

Although there is no longer a Fatstock Show held in Horncastle, the Annual Dinner continues and is a great social event in the farming fraternity.

This year’s dinner will be held on Thursday December 5.