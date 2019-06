Treat dad to a tasty treat on the tracks at the Lincolnshire Wolds Railway.

Steam along to the Ludborough base on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 16, where a delicious hog roast will be served in a special reserved carriage on the 12.45pm train.

Tickets must be booked in advance and are £18 for adults and £10 for children.

You can get more information and book tickets online at

www.lincolnshirewolds railway.co.uk