Falcon from Tattershall Farm Park is reunited with owner Amy

A bird of prey from Tattershall Farm Park has been reunited with its owner after going missing for five days.

Tattershall Farm Park put out an appeal after Delta - a Gyr Saker Falcon - went missing on Thursday, April 4.

Trevor Roberts. EMN-190415-115429001

Trevor Roberts works at a farm in Thorpe Tilney, near Billinghay, and received a call last Tuesday (April 9) to say that a bird of prey had been spotted in a chicken shed.

What was described as a kestrel turned out to be Delta .

Trevor said: “I went to the farm and saw Delta flying up and down one of the chicken sheds.

“The chickens had certainly got a bit flustered after they spotted Delta.

Delta back at Tattershall Farm Park EMN-190416-090823001

“I knew that she had gone missing so called Tattershall Farm Park.”

Members of the public had reported sightings of a bird of prey matching Delta’s description in the Woodhall Spa, Sleaford and Kirkby On Bain areas.

Amy Coldron, Head Falconer at Tattershall Farm Park, was overjoyed when she heard the news that Delta had been found.

Amy said: “We can’t believe how lucky we were that Trevor found Delta.

“He has experience of birds of prey so he knew exactly what to do, and kept her safe until we were able to get her back to Tattershall Farm Park.

“There are no words to express the gratitude we have for Trevor and everyone who shared the post and helped us look for Delta.”

Amy added: “I would also like to thank Matt King and my brother Joel Coldron who also gave up a lot of their time to help get Delta home safe and sound.”

As a thank you to Trevor, Tattershall Farm Park have offered him a free falconry experience at the attraction.