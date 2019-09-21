‘Extra’ meeting called in bid to avoid recreation area funding blow

Town councillors in Horncastle will hold an extraordinary meeting on Monday evening (September 23) in an attempt to boost plans to fund a new recreation park.

A site off Prospect Street has been identified for the new facility which will offer a range of activities.

The land is currently owned by East Lindsey District Council.

The town council is in the process of attracting grants for the project which could cost around £250,000 .

One of the biggest sources for funding could be WREN, a community funding group,with the council hopeful of attracting around £50,000. However, the deadline for any application to WREN is fast approaching.

And, as yet, East Lindsey has to transfer ownership of the land to the town council.

Wren will only consider an application, if the town council owns the land or secures a long-term lease .

There are fears the council could miss the deadline for applications - if they wait for the site to be included in a proposed transfer of ELDC assets. Councillors will use Monday’s meeting to hopefully agree a deal for the site.