EXCLUSIVE: Zoo licence boost for Wolds Wildlife Park

Owners of the Horncastle-based Wolds Wildlife Park are celebrating after securing an all-important zoo licence.

The park first opened to the public 18 months since and thousands of people have already visited to see an amazing collection of wild animals.

Extensive new facilities will be coming to the Wolds Wildlife Park in Horncastle.

During that time, the park could only open for a total of six days due to the rules of a Dangerous Wild Animal licence.

However, securing the zoo licence means the region’s latest - and most exciting - tourist attraction will be open more regularly.

Already owners Andrew Riddel and partner Tracy Walters are planning evening openings on December 21,22 and 23 (3-7pm).

And the park will also be open from 10-3 from Boxing Day to New Years’ Eve.

Ms Walters said the couple wanted to thank everyone for their support since they first revealed details of their ‘amazing dream’ in the Horncastle News.

Ms Walters said: “With the overwhelming response from the public, it has given us the encouragement and determination to carry on so we can offer local employment and education towards conservation.

“Behind closed doors, we have been working closely with our local authority, zoological advisors and AM2 architects who have made it possible for us to obtain our zoo licence.

“A massive thank you to all our followers, friends and family and our team at Wolds Wildlife Park.

“We hope you will be able to join us at our Lion King Christmas Experience to see our big cats, Mouse, Lorenzo, Sarah, Benjamin and Syas.”

Ms Walters went on to stress the park was still ‘work in progress’ and could take another 3-5 years to complete.

