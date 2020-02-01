Ex-mayor heading for tea with the Queen?

A Horncastle town councillor could be heading to Buckingham Palace – by Royal invitation.

The council has put forward Coun Brian Burbidge to be considered for an invitation to a garden party at the palace later this year.

Coun Burbidge is a former Mayor of Horncastle and is a leading figure on several town organisations, including the Festival Committee and Stanhope Hall.

He is also chairman of the council’s planning committee – the first in the county to be handed powers to decide minor applications.

Councillors voted unanimously to recommend Coun Burbidge, saying his service to Horncastle made him an ‘ideal candidate’.