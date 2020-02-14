Events in Horncastle to mark 75th anniversary of VE Day

Horncastle is set to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day in style this May with a host of special events for all age groups.

An organising committee, consisting of various town organisations, has spent the past few months working on a three-day programme from May 8-11.

The committee is chaired by Mayor Coun Fiona Martin, who said: “The aim is to provide our community with an opportunity to reflect on the enormous sacrifice, courage and determination of people from all walks of life who saw us through this dark period.

“The events are themed, with those taking place on Friday being about remembrance, Saturday’s theme is celebration and on Sunday the events will focus on thanksgiving.

“All the events, except for a 1940s dance on Saturday evening, will be free, thanks to generous donations from local businesses, Freemasons and the town council.

Coun Martin added: “We hope people will show their support and attend some of the fantastic events “

On Friday (May 8), there will be a 1940s baking competition, held in the community centre.

It will be judged by local food historian Sadie Hirst and a member of the town’s WI. There will be classes for children and adults.

At 11am, Sadie Hirst will presenting ‘Off the Beeton Track’ which explores the history and heritage of cookbooks and cookbook authors from the 17th to 20th century. There will be a special focus on the WW2 era and Horncastle cookbooks and kitchenalia.

Friday will also feature a 1940s ‘dressing up’ competition with prizes being awarded for the best costumes in three categories – best man, best lady and best child.

Another event will be ‘Memories of VE Day’ when visitors can listen to residents who remember VE Day.

Listen out on Friday evening as the bells of St Mary’s will be rung at 7pm as part of the nation’s celebrations.

During the day, celebrations will focus on the Market Place and Church Lane.

There will be the usual Saturday market with traders wearing 1940s costumes,and additional stalls run by local organisations.

The town centre will be festooned with bunting, a display of classic vehicles along Church Lane and Wharf Road and a shop window competition.

In the evening, Stanhope Hall will host a 40s dance and supper with live music from The Bluestone’s Big Band and other acts.

Sunday will feature a special service of celebration and commemoration at St Mary’s, Coun Martin a revealed more events could be added and she is keen to consider a number of suggestions put forward by members of the town’s recently formed Youth Council – including a community garden.