The Woodhall Spa & District Branch RBL held it’s first social event of the year at The Inn in the village.

Entertainment for the evening was provided by Pat Campbell, who sang songs ranging from the 50s up to the 80s.

Many of the members and guests took the opportunity to have a number of dances during the evening.

The raffle made £57 and thanks go to everyone who donated prizes.

Pictured are Branch Chairman Steve Hall, Pat Campbell and Branch Secretary Mick Farrar.