Visitors to a National Trust property near Horncastle can enjoy an annual celebration of roses next weekend.

Visit Gunby Estate, Hall and Gardens on Sunday, June 23, and enjoy Rose Day.

Enjoy Rose Day at Gunby Hall.

There will be displays of more than 40 rose varieties which are all grown in the grounds of Gunby Hall.

There will also be plant sales, craft and trade stalls, and an art exhibition in the Orchard Gallery.

The three floors of the magnificent Gunby Hall will also be open for members of the public to explore, or visitors can relax with a hot drink and a slice of cake in the tea rooms.

Astrid Gatenby, Visitor Experience at Gunby Hall, said: “Rose Day always marks that summer is really here.

“The gardens are filled with the lovely fragrance and colours of the many roses.

“Visitors love seeing the roses on display in jars in the stables and chat about which ones they would like to grow in their own gardens.

“In the rooms of the house lots of roses will be included in flower arrangements, which means it smells delicious inside Gunby Hall too.”

Visitors can enjoy Rose Day between 11am and 5pm.

Entry is free for National Trust members and under fives.

Normal admission charges apply for non-members.

Dogs on leads are welcome.

For more information call 01754 890102