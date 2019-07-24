England call up for Horncastle teenager

A Horncastle squash player has been selected to represent England at the forthcoming World Junior Championships in Kuala Lumpur.

Katie Wells is part of the nine-player squad heading to Malaysia this Friday, July 26.

The 2019 WSF Men’s & Women’s World Junior Squash Championships will take place at the National Squash Centre from July 30 to August 4.

This will be followed by the biennial WSF Women’s World Junior Team Championship from August 5 to 9.

The 18-year-old Horncastle Squash Club member turned professional in November last year.

Most recently, Katie reached the quarter finals of the English Junior U19 Championships earlier this year.

For her first round match in Kuala Lumpur, Katie will play Ireland’s Aleesia Osborne.