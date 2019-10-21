Emergency services called to Horncastle after man dies at home

Emergency services, including LIVES and the Air Ambulance, were dispatched to a Horncastle property yesterday (Sunday) after a man died at his home.

In a statement, East Midlands Ambulance Service said: ““We received a call at 8.49am on October 20 to attend a medical emergency in Horncastle.

“We sent a LIVES community first responder, a paramedic in a fast response car, a road ambulance and an air ambulance.”

Lincolnshire Police have also issued a short statement.

A spokesman said: “We received a report of a non-suspicious sudden death at a property in North Street, Horncastle, from EMAS, at 11.28am on Sunday, October 20.

“This was a man in his 60s. The matter has been passed to the coroner.”