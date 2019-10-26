Elliott brings ‘Best Music’ to Italian festival

West Ashby musician Elliott Morris has won the ‘Best Music’ award at Italy’s Premier World Music Festival.

The singer-songwriter and guitarist was the first UK artist to be invited to play at the Andrea Parodi World Music Festival in Cagliari, Sardinia, and took to the main auditorium stage on three consecutive nights.

Now in its 12th year, the festival also hosts the only Italian World Music Contest.

Morris was shortlisted as one of just 10 finalists, before eventually being awarded the ‘Best Music’ accolade.

He said: “It was an honour to be invited to join the festival.

“I played three shows in a beautiful theatre, alongside some of the most talented musicians I’ve ever had the pleasure to share a stage with.

“The audiences were fantastic – and I could get used to that climate too!”

Some of Morris’s performances were live streamed on the internet and are to be broadcast on Italian television.

Morris, who released his second album, ‘The Way Is Clear’, to a sold-out Cecil Sharp House in London in June, has also played shows in Canada, Germany and Jersey this summer.

Morris added: “Plans are afoot for me and my guitar to return to Italy next year, and there will be some videos from the festival online soon, so watch this space!”