Easter bunny turns out for Coningsby care home community event fun

The sun was shining in Coningsby as Toray Pines care home hosted its annual Easter Garden Party for the local community last week.

More than 70 people made the trip to the Tanglewood care home in School Lane for a fun-filled afternoon, which included a fancy dress competition, a live DJ, face painting and an outdoor Easter egg hunt.

Toray Pines Manager Katie More with her daughters Lola (left), Isla Mai (centre) and the Tanglewood Easter bunny EMN-190430-101912001

The event, which the home holds every year, raised almost £1,000 through donations and refreshment sales, all of which will go back into the residents’ fund used to support events and activities for the home’s occupants throughout the year.

The care home’s staff, led by Registered Manager Katie More, bought into the spirit of the event and dressed up in a selection of colourful costumes for the party.

Katie said: “It’s been such a wonderful afternoon, and we’re elated that the sun came out to make it that extra bit special.

“With the schools closed for over two weeks for Easter, it’s always a great opportunity for us to throw open our doors to the local community and invite them into our home.

eight-year-old Bobbi Kee was the winner of the fancy dress competition EMN-190430-101934001

“Through the generous donations we received on the day, we will be able to stage more events like this later in the year.”

Cynthie the bunny, Tanglewood’s mascot, was in attendance to entertain the children and to pick the winners of the fancy dress competition.

The winner was eight-year-old Bobbi Kee.

Second place went to Evie Winship and third place went to Isla-Mai Winter – the daughter of home manager Katie More.