East Lindsey residents can get their blood pressure tested for free

Residents in East Lindsey are being urged to get their blood pressure tested for FREE as part of Know Your Numbers! Week

Know Your Numbers! Week is the UK’s biggest free blood pressure testing event held at ‘Pressure Stations’ including East Lindsey’s Magna Vitae sites from Monday, September 9 to Sunday, September 15.

This year’s theme: ‘Living well for longer’ – encourages people to have their blood pressure measured so they can take the necessary steps to maintain a healthy blood pressure and reduce their risk of debilitating strokes and heart attacks.

With many of us living well into our 70s, 80s and 90s and with so much life to look forward to, these years need to be healthy and happy for everyone, free from disease and disability.

Staff at Magna Vitae, East Lindsey’s premier providers of leisure, fitness and health centres, will provide information and advice on keeping blood pressure under control and measure people’s blood pressure accurately.

Known as the silent killer as there are no symptoms, high blood pressure is THE biggest single cause of death in the UK which is WHY it’s important that people have their blood pressure checked.

If it is high, a healthcare professional can advise on the necessary lifestyle changes to help manage it.

With unhealthy lifestyles and poor diet contributing to more young people in their 30s, 40s and 50s being diagnosed with hypertension, around 1 in 3 people in the UK are now living with high blood pressure – with 6.5 million 1 people still remaining undiagnosed.

Key risk factors for developing high blood pressure are eating too much salt, not enough fruit and vegetables, being overweight and not enough exercise.

Marko Humphrey, Magna Vitae’s specialist Nutrition Consultant, said: “Most people with high blood pressure have no signs or symptoms, even if blood pressure readings reach dangerously high levels.

“Fortunately though, it can be easily detected and once you know you have high blood pressure, you can work with your doctor to control it – so make sure you visit one of our centres during awareness week and get your blood pressure checked.”

Hemini Bharadia, Know Your Numbers! Week Campaign Manager says: “Hypertension typically develops over the course of several years and usually you don’t notice any symptoms.

“But even without symptoms, high blood pressure can cause damage to your blood vessels and organs, especially the brain, heart, eyes, and kidneys which is why early detection is important. Know Your Numbers! Week is the perfect opportunity to have your blood pressure taken for free, put you in control

of your health and live well for longer.”

The Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture is offering free blood pressure checks at:

• Monday, September 9 - 10am to 12pm at Skegness Fitness Suite

• Tuesday, September 10 - 10:30am to 12:30pm at Horncastle Fitness Suite

• Wednesday, September 11 - 10am to 12pm at Station sports in Mablethorpe

• Wednesday, September 11 - 2pm to 4pm at Meridian Leisure centre, Louth.

• Thursday, September 12 - 10am to 12pm at Barratt Court, Skegness (Waterloo housing)

For further information on Blood Pressure UK and Know Your Numbers! Week, click here