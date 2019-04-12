East Lindsey Business Awards: Winner embodies ‘Spirit of Lincolnshire’

Ahead of this year’s East Lindsey Business Awards, we continue our catch up with past winners.

This week it is the turn of Hunts Coaches, who took home the Independent Retailer of the Year Award in 2018.

Hunts won praise from the judges for their Alford travel office, where the experienced and knowledgeable staff offer expert advice on holidays.

Judges were also bowled over by the history of the company – dating all the way back to 1930 – and credited the way the family-run business had integrated with the local community; embodying their description as the “Spirit of Lincolnshire”.

Talking about why the company chose to enter the awards, Lindsay Linder, business development and marketing manager at Hunts, said: “As an East Lindsey business operating for almost 90 years, it was important to us to celebrate the skills and talents of our dedicated team.

“Hunts Coaches are known for providing transport services for the community and we wanted to showcase some of the best practice and innovation which contributes to our continuing success.

“It was an opportunity to meet like-minded businesses in the local area and share expertise too.”

Asked what winning the award meant to the business, Lindsay added: “Absolutely delighted would describe how it felt to be awarded the Independent Retailer of the Year 2018.

“To be praised for our achievements of putting customers first and providing diversity and variety to the high street is just wonderful.

“It is recognition of the people, teamwork, integrity and willingness to innovate of everyone involved in our family business.

“The business is continuing to grow the range of transport services offered.

“Our holiday and upcoming day excursion brochures offer a wide variety of choice for our customers.

“We recently employed two apprentices and look forward to offering more employment opportunities and training locally.

“We continue to introduce digital advancements within the business too.”

Nominations for the 2019 East Lindsey Business Awards are open now.

So, if you fancy being this year’s Independent Retailer of the Year, or have what it takes to win one of the other awards that are up for grabs, head to www. e-lindsey.gov.uk/ELBA and complete a nomination form.

Alternatively, call 01507 613119 for more information.

You can nominate your own business or nominate on behalf of a business. Businesses can enter up to three categories.

Nominations are open until midnight on Sunday, June 30.

A spokesman for the East Lindsey Business Awards 2019 said: “The Business Awards would, of course, not be possible without sponsorship from local businesses and there is a range of sponsorship opportunities available for the 2019 awards.

“Businesses wishing to get involved should visit the website for more information.”