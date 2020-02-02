East Kirkby museum plans to create VIP experience

A museum near Horncastle which is dedicated to the aviation history of Lincolnshire, wants to give its guests a VIP experience with an expansion and refurbishment of facilities.

Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Museum, at East Kirkby, is the base of operations for restoration of the NX611 ‘Just Jane’– a Lancaster bomber.

There are currently only two fully airworthy Lancaster in the world.

Plans submitted to East Lindsey District Council are seeking permission to create a new VIP suite.

Described as an ‘entertainment lounge’ in the application, it will offer visitors who enjoy taxi rides a place to relax and have lunch.

The works will also see the museum replace its kitchen and office facilities and improve the access through its reception and shop areas.

Applicant Mr Panton said: “This application seeks to replace the existing kitchen and office facilities which serve the museum.

“At the same time, it seeks to improve the means of access through the reception and shop area which on special function days can get congested.

“It also seeks to establish a VIP suite for guests which have paid a premium for a taxi ride in the star attraction of the AVRO Lancaster.

“There will be no change in amount of activity on the site. It is felt that the proposal will enhance and improve the existing experience whilst at the same time replace some of the facilities that are either too small or past their sell-by date.

“It is hoped that the extension is not seen as a large expansion of the museum but more of providing a building which will satisfy demand for well into the future.

“The proposal will not have an impact on the economy of East Kirkby.”

• So far, no public comments have been submitted to East Lindsey District Council regarding plans.