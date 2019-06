An East Keal garden will open tomorrow (Sunday, June 23, from 11am-4pm) in aid of the National Gardens Scheme.

Windrush is a country garden made up of herbaceous borders, shrub and climbing roses.

Other highlights include a woodland walk and ponds, and a meadow planted in 2018 with an orchard of Lincolnshire apples.

Entry is £4 for adults and free for children.

Homemade teas will be available.

To find out more, click here