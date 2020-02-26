Driver ready for fight with council over pothole claim

A Woodhall Spa woman is refusing to back down in a battle with Lincolnshire County Council over alleged pothole damage to her car and declared: “I’ll see you in court!”

Sandy Huskisson says her Mini needed repairs costing £260 after she hit the pothole while driving from Tattershall Bridge to Chapel Hill.

She sent the bill for the repairs to the County Council, along with photos of the damaged car and the potholes - and a letter from the garage owner stating the damage was definitely caused by a pothole.

But instead of an offer of compensation, Ms Huskisson says she was shocked to receive an ‘aggressive reply’ from the county council, doubting her version of events and telling her they needed more proof that the damage was caused by a pothole. Backed by her partner Rob Ayling, Ms Huskisson has now sent off another compensation claim and says if the council refuse to accept it, she is prepared to go to court.

She said: “The whole thing is ridiculous. I was driving along the road. It was dark and raining.

“Suddenly, I heard a loud bang which was really scary. I knew I’d hit a pothole so I pulled into the side of the road.

“I could see straight away that I had a burst tyre.

“I was cold, it was dark and I was on my own in the middle of nowhere.

“The tyre was a right mess. It had split. The wheel was buckled. No way could the car be driven.”

Fortunately, Ms Huskisson had her mobile phone with her. She contacted her son who drove to the scene and helped get the Mini to a garage.

After the repairs were completed the following day, Ms Huskisson sent off the claim - with photos and the letter from the garage.

She adds: “I posted on Facebook what had happened, and it was amazing how many people contacted me about that pothole.

“Apparently, it had been reported loads of times, but nothing had been done.

“It is repaired now...but it’s too late for me and a lot of other people whose cars have been damaged.”

Ms Huskisson says the incident highlights the ‘shocking state’ of Lincolnshire’s roads.

She says: “We pay our road tax, we pay our council tax, and we keep being told more repairs than ever are being carried out. Really?

“Do the people who say that actually drive on our roads? I doubt it.”

Ms Huskisson said the content of the letter from LCC made the situation worse.

She adds: “It was very aggressive, confrontational and not what I expected.

“If they (the council) want a fight they can have one. I’m not going to back down. It’s not about the money.

“I’ll see them in court.”

• The News contacted LCC for a comment but had not received a reply before deadline yesterday (Tuesday) lunchtime.